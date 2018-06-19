All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Closes After Two Weeks After Customers Eat Too Much

Sometimes there is such a thing as too much of a good thing.

The brains behind Jiamener, a restaurant in the city of Chengdu, in the Sichuan province of China, thought they had a home run. Customers were lining up around the corner to secure a meal at the establishment, and they were riding high. Up until they closed two weeks after opening.

Customers would pay a $25 fee, securing them a monthly membership card. For that month, they were allowed to eat as much food as they possibly could. Free food for a month! If that doesn't sound troubling enough, customers would share their cards with friends and family members drastically increasing the volume of food Jiamener was putting out without seeing a return.

At most, Jiamener would see upwards of 500 customers a day, with lines forming before they opened and lasting well after closing time.

Owners told the Chengdu Economic Daily they knew they would lose some money, but were hoping to gain repeat customers in the process. Obviously, that didn't happen, and they were left with over $100,000 in debt in less than a month!

Via ABC