All Dallas ISD Students Who Attend Back To School Fair Can Score FREE School Supplies

If you're a kid, there's no way you're already thinking of going back to school, yet. But you know what, school will be back before you know it.

And if you're a parent, there's a good chance you're already thinking ahead to getting your child ready as soon as possible so you'll have nothing to worry about come August. And you know what, school will be back before you know it.

Mayor Mike Rawlings wants to help families of Dallas ISD students get a head start on back to school. Once again, the mayor's office will be holding their annual Back to School Fair. Previously, students whose families met certain economic guidelines were eligible to receive free school supplies. This year, ANY family with a student enrolled in a Dallas ISD school is eligible for free supplies.

You can register for the Back to School Fair online through June 30th, so you still have some time. Students MUST show proof of having a Student ID number from a Dallas ISD school. You can find a valid ID number on any of the following:

• Most recent student report card

• Letter from student’s school stating the student attends a Dallas ISD school

• Student ID card

• Printout from the online Parent Portal that shows student’s ID number

• Documentation provided above may be a printed copy, an electronic copy or photo shown from a phone.

Along with free school supplies, at this year's fair, students can receive free immunizations, health, dental and vision screenings, haircuts, and plenty more!

