Alicia Silverstone Dons "Clueless" Dress For First Time Since 1995 For Upcoming "Lip Sync Battle"

Cher Horowitz is back!

Alicia Silverstone first portrayed the character in the classic 1995 film Clueless, and she is reviving the character for seemingly the first time in almost 25 years for the upcoming season of Lip Sync Battle. Silverstone tells the camera, "A lot of things that could go wrong, but I think it’s gonna be OK."

Video of Lip Sync Battle Returns June 14th w/ Shania Twain, Nicole Scherzinger &amp; More!

Silverstone will be performing Iggy Azalea's "Fancy," who wore the dress in her 2014 music video for the song. Backup dancers also don similar outfits, including one who wears an outfit similar to Cher's best friend in the movie, Dionne.

How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce pic.twitter.com/TBSEXqKTGp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2017

Lip Sync Battle returns to Paramount Network next Thursday, June 14th at 9:30pm.

Via Us Weekly