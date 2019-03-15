Alex Trebek Thanks Fans In Emotional Return To "Jeopardy" Following Cancer Diagnosis

Two days after returning to the set of Jeopardy following his cancer diagnosis, host Alex Trebek made sure to take time to thank all the fans who went out of their way to reach out to him during this time.

The 78-year-old said in a video message, "Hi everyone, I just wanna take a few moments to say thanks to the — believe it or not — hundreds of thousands of people who have sent in tweets, texts, emails, cards, and letters wishing me well following my recent health announcement." He continued, "Now obviously, I won’t be able to respond to all of you individually but I did want you to know that I do read everything I receive and I am thankful for the kind words, the prayers, and the advice you have offered, and I’m extremely touched by the warmth you have expressed in your comments to me."

Last week on March 6, Trebek revealed he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. He vowed, however, to continue hosting the show while fighting the disease. He said during the announcement, "Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Via People