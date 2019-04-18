Alex Trebek Says He’s “Feeling Good” Despite Fight With Cancer, Plans To Host “Jeopardy!” Season 36

Question: What will not be slowing Alex Trebek down?

The answer: “What is cancer?”

Despite the 78-year-old being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last March, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek say’s he is “feeling good,” and has no plans to relieve his hosting duties anytime soon. In fact, Trebek has filmed 50 episodes of the show since his diagnosis, and has completed the filming of season 35. He will be taking the summer months off to recuperate before resuming filming for the show’s 36th season.

Trebek plans to resume filming in September. He’s hosted Jeopardy! since 1984.

Via Fox News