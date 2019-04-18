Alex Trebek Says He’s “Feeling Good” Despite Fight With Cancer, Plans To Host “Jeopardy!” Season 36

April 18, 2019
JT
JT
Alex Trebek, Red Carpet, Saturday Night Live, SNL, 40th Anniversary, 2015

(Photo by Anthony Behar)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Question: What will not be slowing Alex Trebek down?

The answer: “What is cancer?”

Despite the 78-year-old being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last March, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek say’s he is “feeling good,” and has no plans to relieve his hosting duties anytime soon.  In fact, Trebek has filmed 50 episodes of the show since his diagnosis, and has completed the filming of season 35.  He will be taking the summer months off to recuperate before resuming filming for the show’s 36th season.

Trebek plans to resume filming in September.  He’s hosted Jeopardy! since 1984.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Alex Trebek
Jeopardy!
Cancer
Television
Host
Game Show
update
social media

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes