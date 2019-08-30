Alex Trebek Is Done With Chemotherapy, Back To Work On "Jeopardy!"

August 30, 2019
Alex Trebek

(Photo by SIPA USA/SIPA)

Alex Trebek is back!

The 79-year-old announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March, but says he is "back in action" following "a lot" of chemotherapy.  Trebek said in a video posted to the Jeopardy! Twitter page, "I'm on the mend and that is all I can say right now."

The 36th season of Jeopardy! begins September 9.

Via Fox News

