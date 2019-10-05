Aldi's Glorious Cheese Advent Calendar Is Coming Back This Christmas

They have advent calendars featuring just about everything: candy, booze, popcorn...and cheese.

Yes, the genius marketing team at Aldi is bringing their famous 24-day Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar back to their stores this holiday season. As you can see below, the big blue box will feature almost every cheese imaginable: cheddar, gouda, Edam and Leicester.

The best part? It will only cost you $14.99. Pick it up on November 6th.

And don't forget to pick up Aldi's award-winning wine. Because you can't have your cheese without your wine.

Aldi's Cheese Advent Calendar Will Be Back In Stores For The Holiday Season https://t.co/IB6VewfRXm — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) October 3, 2019

Source: Delish

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!