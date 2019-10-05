Aldi's Glorious Cheese Advent Calendar Is Coming Back This Christmas

Hark the herald angels sing!

October 5, 2019
JT
JT
They have advent calendars featuring just about everything: candy, booze, popcorn...and cheese.

Yes, the genius marketing team at Aldi is bringing their famous 24-day Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar back to their stores this holiday season.  As you can see below, the big blue box will feature almost every cheese imaginable: cheddar, gouda, Edam and Leicester.

The best part?  It will only cost you $14.99.  Pick it up on November 6th.

And don't forget to pick up Aldi's award-winning wine.  Because you can't have your cheese without your wine.

Source: Delish

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

