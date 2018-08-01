Alan Alda Reveals Diagnosis And Current Battle With Parkinson's Disease

For the first time, Alan Alda revealed his diagnosis and current battle with Parkinson's Disease.

The 82-year-old appeared on CBS This Morning, and revealed that he was actually diagnosed with the disease three and a half years ago, and only chose to reveal his diagnosis after noticing his thumb twitching in recent television interviews. Alda figured it was only a matter of time before fans began to speculate.

Still, Alda has not let the disorder define his life. He said on CBS, "I've had a full life since [my diagnosis>. I've acted, I've given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science… It hasn't stopped my life at all. I've had a richer life than I've had up until now."

As for how he's going to carry on with the rest of his life, Alda likens living with the disease to a puzzle. "What do I have to adapt to carry on a normal life? I enjoy solving puzzles, it's really fun. I'm not angry. It's a challenge. You've got to cross the street, there are cars coming. How do you cross the street?…You find a way to do it."

