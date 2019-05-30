Teachers Can Go Catch A Movie At Alamo Drafthouse For Free In June

Alamo Drafthouse Is Bringing Back Teacher Appreciation Wednesday During The Month of June

May 30, 2019
Alamo Drafthouse is helping out teachers, giving them something to do during the summer. On Wednesdays all throughout the month of June, Alamo Drafthouse will be offering teachers free tickets to see any movie before 5 P.M.

Teacher appreciation Wednesday is something the movie theater chain has done in the past, and will continue this year as well. The days included in the deal are June 5, 12, 18 and 26. In the past, Alamo Drafthouse has extended Teacher Appreciation Wednesday all the way through August.

This deal couldn’t come at a better time for teachers in the area, with plenty of summer blockbusters coming out. The North Texas locations involved in this deal are; North Richland Hills, Denton, Lake Highlands, Las Colinas Richardson and in the Cedar Hills in Dallas.

Not just teachers can get in on the deal, as faculty and other school staff members are included, as are homeschooling teachers. All that is needed is faculty ID or other form of documentation. Alamo Drafthouse once again knows how to show teachers some love.

