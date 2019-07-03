“Aladdin" Officially Becomes The Highest-Grossing Movie Of Will Smith's Career
Will Smith has starred in over 40 major motion pictures in his career, but none have been bigger than this.
Aladdin officially became the highest-grossing movie of Smith’s career, having taken in over $874.2 million worldwide at the box office. It recently passed Smith’s 1996 blockbuster Independence Day, which made $817 million worldwide.
Smith posted a sweet video on Instagram thanking fans in 11 different languages for the success of Aladdin.
Aladdin just became the biggest movie of my career! I’m honored and I’m Speechless. (You see what I did there?Gotta pay attention) The only thing I can say is... Thank You
Aladdin opened in theaters on May 24.
