Al Roker Defends What Some Called Racist "Back To The Future" Halloween Costume

In the aftermath of Megyn Kelly’s controversial exit from television, another NBC employee faced similar backlash and criticism for his choice of costume.

The Today team decided to dress as their favorite characters from ‘80s movies and television, so meteorologist Al Roker decided to go as Doc Brown, from the Back to the Futurefranchise.

Roker, who was incredibly outspoken about Kelly’s “blackface” comments that led to her dismissal, faced similar criticisms from people calling his costume choice a double standard.

@alroker: @megynkelly is a terrible person to even suggest that it is Ok for a white person to go as a black character for Halloween.

Also @alroker: Goes as Doc brown, a white character from a movie for halloween.#Hypocrites #Whiteface — BigLargeTime (@BigLargeTime) October 31, 2018

Roker seemed to end the controversy immediately however, after pointing out there was big difference between Kelly’s remarks and his costume.

I’m going to say this one last time, but the folks who get it, understand and the ones who DON’T, won’t. I can be Doc Brown, and I wear the outfit and wig and not change my skin color if you’re white , you can be President Obama if you want. Just don’t color your skin! — Al Roker (@alroker) October 31, 2018

Via CNN