Airplane Pilot Draws Two Penises In The Sky Because He Was “Bored”

February 22, 2019
A pilot in Perth, Australia had a little too much time on his hands.

He was tasked with breaking in a new Diamond Star plane’s engine for two hours in order for it to be used as an instructional aircraft.  Somewhere in those two hours, he got a little bored.

He said as much when a diagram of his flight path revealed he spelled out “I’m Bored” with his plane, along with two prominent penises.

 

Flight Training Adelaide director Pine Pienaar said the company did not approve of the pilot’s actions, and the fact that he “apparently he got bored,” but he also told Perth Now, “Young instructors, what can you do?”

Via NY Post

