Airplane Passenger Dangles Dirty Feet Over Woman’s Headrest

Buckled in daydreaming of landing into the desired destination during flight when all of a sudden there are some dangling feet on the headrest.

Believe it or not that is exactly what happened to woman on a flight. She shared the viral picture of passenger behind her who propped there feet right above her headrest. To top it off they took off their shoes and even their socks.

Feet on a plane: Dirty feet a little too close for comfort for one passengerhttps://t.co/pve8qSSLcn — Eyewitness News (@WEHTWTVWlocal) November 13, 2019

The picture shows the unidentified grossed out woman taking a selfie with someone else’s bare and slightly dirty feet crossed over her headrest.

Many viewers were disgusted by the in-flight offense and unanimously agreed that resting your feet on someone else’s headrest is a complete violation. Here’s in hopes their feet didn’t stink.

Via: USA Today