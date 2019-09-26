Airbnb Is Now Offering A Pirate Ship Vacation For Only $300 A Night

The 65 Foot Ship Is Perfect For A Pirate Themed Vacation

September 26, 2019
Everyone at one time during their childhood dreamed of being a pirate. Well, now thanks to Airbnb, that dream can come true as an adult. The vacation rental website is now offering customers the chance to stay in a pirate ship for only $300 a night. The 65-foot ship is docked in the Mississippi River and makes for the perfect weekend getaway.

The Airbnb pirate ship currently floats on the Mississippi River in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The vessel is only minutes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, making for a quick and easy trip to the pirate getaway.

The ship comes with two berths, two heads, a hammock, and plenty of nooks to explore. Of course, in 2019 living like a pirate is difficult, so the pirate ship also includes a shower, bathtub, kitchen with toaster and microwave, central air, a fireplace, tables, couches, theme lighting, and Wi-Fi.

Plenty of people are already flocking to Airbnb for the chance to rent out this ship for an adventurous vacation. While the ship can’t actually leave the dock, there are plenty of chances for guests to explore the river with kayaks and paddle boards. For only $300 a night, this pirate ship could make for the perfect, themed vacation. Check out photos of the pirate ship here.

