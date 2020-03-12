Airbnb Announces $1 Million Competition To Help Build Winner’s Dream House

Airbnb Has Teamed With Billy Porter And MVRDV To Help Build And Fund Creative Homes

March 12, 2020
Airbnb has offered up a number of odd vacation rentals over the years, but now they want to help customers design their own oddly designed dream home. The vacation rental company announced this week they will set aside $1 million for a home design competition. They have enlisted celebrity Billy Porter and MVRDV to help select the ten winners.

Airbnb’s new competition will look to create the “most unconventional and unusual liveable spaces on the planet,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Customers are invited to submit an idea for their dream home, along with an essay explaining their idea. A panel including Billy Porter will decide on the winning designs that demonstrate “feasibility, sustainability and social good.”

Those looking to enter the competition can do so from now until April 15. The homes will begin construction in June and run until December. More information on the competition and submission process can be found here.

Via AP News

