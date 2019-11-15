Even After Practice, 3-Year-Old’s School Photos Don’t Go As Planned

School photo day can be extremely stressful, just not for the students. Parents everywhere prep their children, and plan outfits for school picture day, but without being able to be there to oversee the photoshoot, most parents are disappointed by the time the photos come in. That’s what happened recently as photos of a 3-year-old’s school pictures have gone viral, after the kid’s aunt claimed he didn’t do what they had practiced.

So my sister had been preparing my nephew for his school pictures in advance this year. This was the outcome. I’ve been screaming all day. pic.twitter.com/A2ZdZNdmS2 — Ariel Raine (@arielraineh) November 12, 2019

Amber McFadden had been prepping her 3-year-old son for picture day at his pre-k school in Little Rock, Arkansas. While the two practiced the day before, and McFadden believed her son had the perfect smile down, she was shocked when the photos finally came in. Shared by her sister on Twitter, she wrote, “So my sister had been preparing my nephew for his school pictures in advance this year. This was the outcome. I’ve been screaming all day.”

The photo was posted on Monday, and by Thursday it had already garnered 5,000 retweets and more than 215,000 likes. While the viral photo doesn’t show the boy smiling the way he and his mother had practiced, the photos could have been much worse. Hopefully for Amber McFadden, next year’s photos go a little bit more according to plan.

Via NBC DFW