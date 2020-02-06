After Avoiding Jail, Former Disney Employee Says “I’m Going To Disney World”

It is tradition for the Super Bowl MVP to celebrate by saying “I’m going to Disney World,’ followed by a trip to Magic Kingdom. It’s not as common to hear that statement come from a man avoiding jail time after being accused of theft. However, that’s what happened this week, as a former Disney employee made the iconic statement to the media while walking out of court.

"Former Disney employee declares he's 'going to Disney' after avoiding jail following theft case": No you’re not, buddy.,https://t.co/fXnMewFPa3 — Antonio (@Antoniopu_) February 5, 2020

On Tuesday, Patrick Spikes received his sentencing after being charged with theft for stealing memorabilia from the Magic Kingdom. Spikes was arrested in May of 2019, along with his cousin, for stealing items while working at the park. While he avoided jail time for the charge, he was served 10 years of probation, hundreds of community service hours and restitution.

When leaving the courtroom, the excited Spikes told the media “I’m going to Disney World!’ However that won’t be an option as part of his sentence was he was no longer allowed near any Disney property. While he may not actually be going to Disney World, avoiding jail may be just as good.

Via Fox News