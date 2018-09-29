Lindsay Lohan Hit In Face After Accusing Parents Of Trafficking Kids

Go ahead and watch the video below. Do you have any idea what's going on? Neither do we (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE).

Video of Lindsay Lohan Get Punched

This is actual video that was just livestreamed from Lindsay Lohan's Instagram account. According to TMZ, she is accusing parents of trafficking their children. As she gets out of her car to approach them, they walk away after she says (in Arabic and English) they're Syrian refugees who need help. She even tries to grab the children: but then the mother has enough, and hits her in the face.

What do you think? Is this Lindsay Lohan the humanitarian? Or is something wrong with her?

Source: TMZ

