After 12 Years, Planters Cheez Balls Are Back!

After 12 years of being off grocery store shelves, Planters Cheez Balls are back!

The snack will be sold (for a limited time only!) online for $2 at Walmart and on Amazon beginning July 1st. Planters will only initially sell online through these two outlets but definitely plan on expanding their product to other retailers and brick-and-mortar locations in the near future.

Video of 1980s Planters Cheez Balls Commercial

According to a spokesperson from Planters, fans have been clamoring for the return of Cheez Balls since they were first discontinued in 2016. In fact, the fandom is so rabid, empty cans of the snack are being auctioned off on eBay, and the current bid for one of these cans stands at $449.

Via People