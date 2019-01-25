Adrián Beltré Randomly Appears In JCPenney Commercial, Host Has No Idea Who He Is

Adrián Beltré is a Texas Rangers legend, but that doesn't mean everyone knows who he is.

Beltré found that out while shopping at JCPenney. The store partnered with Jacqui Saldana of Baby Boy Bakery, a lifestyle blog, who set out to spread some holiday cheer by surprising random shoppers with the gift of giving.

One of those shoppers happened to be Adrián Beltré, and Saldana had NO idea she was talking with a future Hall of Famer!

Video of Jacqui Saldana&#039;s Holiday Surprise - Gift Of Giving | JCPenney

Saldana offered to pay for the family’s purchases, though Beltré made sure they could select items that could be donated.

