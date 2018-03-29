DMX, Rap, Excited Woman

Adorable Toddler Raps DMX While Doing Chores (Video)

March 29, 2018
Ok.  Who taught this 3-year-old DMX?

That's what her mother would like to know at least.  Sara Pelissero shared an absolutely adorable video of her 3-year-old daughter Tegan rapping DMX's song "Party Up" while cleaning up around the kitchen.  If you're not familiar with the whole song, at the very least you'll probably know it's hook: "Y'all gon' make me lose my mind.  Up in here.  Up in here!"  

Trust us, it's way cuter coming from this 3-year-old!  

It turns out, Tegan's daycare teacher would sing the song (without all the profanity!) while the children were driving her a little crazy.  Cuteness overload!

Via WFAA

