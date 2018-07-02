Adopted Woman Searching For Long-Lost Sister Discovers She Lives Next Door

Hillary Harris was adopted as an infant by her parents, Lee Hardy and Rochelle Hardy.

Now 31, Harris only received her adoption information from Catholic Charities six years ago. It was then she learned the names of her birth parents, Bonnie Carl and Wayne Clouse. It was then she also learned she also had a half-sister named Dawn Johnson. Harris told Good Morning America, "I also learned in that packet that my birth father Wayne had passed in 2010. They included his obituary. In his obituary is where I learned that my half-sister Dawn [Johnson> was from Greenwood, Wisconsin, and was the Loyal Corn Festival Queen in the 80s."

Using that little information, Harris began searching. It was June, 2017, and up until that point, Harris had had little luck. Until her husband Lance informed her that a woman named Dawn from Greenwood, Wisconsin had just moved into the house next door. It was the following August when Harris started texting her with questions about her father. Up until that point, they had only met in passing. Johnson recalled, "The questions are what led me to blurt out, 'You and me have the same dad don’t we?'"

The day after their text exchange, Dawn walked over to the Harris house and presented her long-lost sister with a bouquet of flowers and a giant hug.

Adopted woman searches for her long-lost sister - only to learn she's living right next door! https://t.co/XxPGeO5Xov pic.twitter.com/ITIxqhOBPi — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 1, 2018

Johnson was unaware her birth father had other children; she didn't even meet him until she was 18. Today, the sister's relationship is incredible. Harris said, ""I love that she loves my daughter Stella. I love that she is kind and caring. I love that she loves me. I love that she is my sister and gives me advice. I love everything about her. We have no future plans, other than to be sisters forever."

Via ABC News