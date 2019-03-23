So Adele And Jennifer Lawrence Just Casually Dropped In On A Gay Bar
To say the least, people were excited.
The patrons at Pieces, a gay bar in New York, got the surprise of their lives last night (Friday 3/22/19) when Adele and Jennifer Lawrence stopped by!
People cheered Adele on as she got up on stage with the night's host and introduced herself as a "stay-at-home mother."
Check out the pics and videos below (WARNING: SOME STRONG LANGUAGE)!
And @Adele is on stage at Pieces tonight. Oh boy, this is fun pic.twitter.com/e7fesvNIEI— Papacito Bach (@papacitobach) March 23, 2019
While you were sleeping @Adele & #jlaw were at the gay bar living their best life! #adele #gaybar #nyc pic.twitter.com/UZeST9B9xj— Jonathan Valdez (@JonathanValdez) March 23, 2019
Randomly getting turnt with JeLaw and Adele. NBD. pic.twitter.com/xCeUTz4j4Y— Rich Brome (@rbrome) March 23, 2019
Omg ❤❤❤ #jenniferlawrence #adele pic.twitter.com/00ikmZfhnt— ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) March 23, 2019
Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!
Source: Twitter