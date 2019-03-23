So Adele And Jennifer Lawrence Just Casually Dropped In On A Gay Bar

To say the least, people were excited.

March 23, 2019
JT
PA Images/Sipa USA (Adele); Anthony Behar/Sipa USA (Jennifer Lawrence)

The patrons at Pieces, a gay bar in New York, got the surprise of their lives last night (Friday 3/22/19) when Adele and Jennifer Lawrence stopped by!

People cheered Adele on as she got up on stage with the night's host and introduced herself as a "stay-at-home mother."

Check out the pics and videos below (WARNING: SOME STRONG LANGUAGE)!

Source: Twitter

