So Adele And Jennifer Lawrence Just Casually Dropped In On A Gay Bar

The patrons at Pieces, a gay bar in New York, got the surprise of their lives last night (Friday 3/22/19) when Adele and Jennifer Lawrence stopped by!

People cheered Adele on as she got up on stage with the night's host and introduced herself as a "stay-at-home mother."

Check out the pics and videos below (WARNING: SOME STRONG LANGUAGE)!

And @Adele is on stage at Pieces tonight. Oh boy, this is fun pic.twitter.com/e7fesvNIEI — Papacito Bach (@papacitobach) March 23, 2019

Randomly getting turnt with JeLaw and Adele. NBD. pic.twitter.com/xCeUTz4j4Y — Rich Brome (@rbrome) March 23, 2019

Source: Twitter