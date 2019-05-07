Adam Sandler Struggled Through Rehearsals Of Chris Farley "SNL" Tribute

Last Saturday, Adam Sandler hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time since being fired from the show in 1995.

At the conclusion of the show, Sandler performed an incredible song in honor of the late Chris Farley.

Video of Chris Farley Song - SNL

Understandably, the song was incredibly emotional, and Sandler even admitted to Dan Patrick that he struggled to get through rehearsals of the song. Sandler said during the interview, "I couldn't really sing it out loud. I was kind of mumbling because his image and stuff was making me off and upset. I was like, 'Oh man, I got to prepare for this — for the show — to try not to break down.'"

Luckily, Sandler had his family there to help him maintain his composure throughout the performance. "Then I got on there and strummed the guitar and was just trying to calm down and then they pointed to me. "All right, we're rolling." I said, 'Okay, let's do this. Just stay steady,'" he said. "It was really cool."

Video of Adam Sandler Admits Getting Emotional During Chris Farley &#039;SNL&#039; Tribute Rehearsals | THR News

Via Hollywood Reporter