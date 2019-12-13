Adam Sandler Has ‘Big Daddy’ Father-Son Reunion With Cole Sprouse

Adam Sandler is getting tons of praise for his performance in the upcoming film, ‘Uncut Gems.’ However, it seems like it was just yesterday the comedian was making us laugh with films such as ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘Billy Madison,’ and ‘Big Daddy.’ Now, Sandler has moved on to a more serious role, but luckily a blast from the past came to his latest movie premiere to remind fans of the good old days.

Cole Sprouse, David Spade, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, King Princess y Julia Fox en el estreno de "Uncut Gems" ayer en Los Angeles, California (11/12) pic.twitter.com/v6RNXDEnNs — Riverdale_Chile (@Riversouthhigh) December 12, 2019

Riverdale star, Cole Sprouse, who played the child in Adam Sandler’s 1999 film, ‘Big Daddy,’ reunited with the comedian at the ‘Uncut Gems’ premiere on Wednesday. Fans of ‘Big Daddy’ got very excited as photos of the two began circulating online. Also seen in the ‘Big Daddy’ reunion photo were Sandler’s wife, Jackie Sandler, along with David Spade and King Princess.

Fans may be shocked to see Sandler in a more serious role when ‘Uncut Gems’ is released nationwide on December 25th, but luckily Cole Sprouse is here to remind everyone of the humor Sandler brought the world in the 90’s. Hopefully the two chatted for long enough to discuss a potential ‘Big Daddy’ sequel.

