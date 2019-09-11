[Video] Adam Sandler Gets Confronted And Yelled At By Fan

With the Toronto International Film Festival going on right now in Canada, plenty of celebrities have headed north of the border for the event. Plenty of fans have been lucky enough to run into their favorite stars in Toronto, and have posted about their interactions on social media. However, its one intense interaction that has gone viral that has fans confused. On Sunday, a video was shared of a fan confronting comedian Adam Sandler, and yelling at him in the streets.

Why is Adam Sandler in Toronto and why is he getting screamed at pic.twitter.com/pt0fkZn7BJ — Ahmed/Tinashe plz notice me/Saint Jhn Fan (@big_business_) September 9, 2019

It is unknown what this fan was yelling about, or if he was even mad at Adam Sandler, but the comedian doesn’t seem amused. Sandler can be seen talking on the phone when he is approached by the man, but once he realizes the interaction isn’t positive, Sandler walked away. Luckily for Adam Sandler, his other interactions with fans went much better while in Toronto.

#tiff #2019 #adamsandler #Yorkville A post shared by Clarissa Borg (@clarissaborgmua) on Sep 8, 2019 at 10:24am PDT

While many commented that the man was most likely confronting Adam Sandler about his stream of negatively reviewed movies that should all change soon. Adam Sandler is in Toronto for the premiere of his latest film, ‘Uncut Gems,’ which he has received positive reviews for his performance. Hopefully Sandler can make it through the rest of the Toronto International Film Festival without being yelled at by an angry fan.

Via Narcity