Adam Sandler Convinced Adam Levine To Perform At His Daughter’s Bat Mitzvah

June 4, 2019
Adam Sandler scored some major dad points with his 13-year-old daughter.

To celebrate his daughter’s bat mitzvah, Sandler was able to convince Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine to appear for a surprise performance.  And in actuality, it didn’t take that much convincing.

Sandler recounted the story last Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! explaining that he texted Levine one day asking if he’d be willing to perform.   Sandler said, “I don't know why I did it.  Then you see the dot dot dot. Immediately, I'm like, 'Oh, he got it. He's about to say something.”  

 

In the end, Levine was more than happy to do it, and brought along Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine to perform three songs for the surprise crowd.

