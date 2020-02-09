Adam Sandler Calls Out Oscars During Hilarious Expletive Filled Acceptance Speech

The Oscars are finally here, and while cinema fans wait to see the winners of this year’s big awards, many are still upset over those that were snubbed and won’t be attending. The biggest name on that list is Adam Sandler, but luckily for the actor he had his chance on Saturday to call out the Academy for ignoring his performance in ‘Uncut Gems.’ Sandler won the best actor award at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, and made sure to call out the Oscars during his hilarious acceptance speech.

Adam Sandler’s outrageous and memorable acceptance speech for Best Male Lead at the Independent Film Spirit Awards (1/2) pic.twitter.com/0osA87uQJ4 — chip / uncut gems spoiler guy (@chipoffyoblock) February 9, 2020

Full of NSFW language, Sandler made plenty of jokes during his speech, calling out the Oscars, and cracking jokes about the Safdie Brothers and his own career. “I stand before you trembling with glee as I receive your so-called best actor trophy, independently speaking, of course," said the comedian in his classic joking tone. Those in the audience and watching at home were full of laughter as Sandler made his way through his speech.

Adam Sandler’s outrageous and memorable acceptance speech for Best Male Lead at the Independent Film Spirit Awards (2/2) pic.twitter.com/XBUgIU9gBD — chip / uncut gems spoiler guy (@chipoffyoblock) February 9, 2020

Of course, even with all the jokes Sandler seemed happy with the honor, finally getting praise for his work in ‘Uncut Gems’ during this year’s movie award season. While he won’t be at the Oscars on Sunday, his work is now done after delivering a hilarious speech worthy of the SNL alum’s work. Hopefully this means Sandler won’t actually go back to making terrible movies.

Via USA Today