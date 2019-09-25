Adam Levine’s New Haircut Has Fans In Shock

There’s nothing worse than getting stuck with a bad haircut. Adam Levine was recently photographed with a new hairdo, and while the Maroon 5 frontman might be happy with the results, his fans definitely aren’t. Levine was spotted driving his convertible with the top down, and sporting a shaved head with a braided Mohawk.

Adam Levine was out in Los Angeles on Monday, when someone snapped a photo of him driving his car. What shocked people the most was the drastic new hairdo Levine was casually rocking. Based on the photos it appears Levine shaved the sides of his head, leaving a Mohawk. He wasn’t done there though, as the top of his head featured a long braid.

Did someone say midlife crisis pic.twitter.com/IUWg8yfx0z — Az (@layzloulou) September 25, 2019

2013 me just cried pic.twitter.com/DanjsRVvfr — 余-郭's big cheeks energy (@siera_myrs) September 25, 2019

Fans had numerous reactions ranging from shocked to upset to angry. While fans weren’t thrilled with his new look, it appears Adam Levine is taking a full advantage of not currently working on a network television show such as ‘The Voice.’ While the former coach won’t be a part of this season, maybe he has something else up his sleep. Fans can only hope that’s the explanation for this haircut.

Via Buzzfeed