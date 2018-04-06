Actress Lena Hall Performs A Chilling Acoustic Cover Of The Cranberries' "Zombie"

Lena Hall is an actress best known for her work on Broadway, having won a Tony Award for her performance in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" opposite Neal Patrick Harris.

Though when she is not performing on stage or in front of a camera, Hall has been working on a year-long series called "Obsessed," where she examines and rerecords tunes from her favorite artists each month. The fourth installment is one of our favorites, The Cranberries' classic hit "Zombie." Of the song, and particularly singer Dolores O’Riordan's vocals, Hall says “It’s not only a strong political cry, but [Dolores’] power as a vocalist is on full display here ― the hushed warnings, the pleading cries and the intense growling choruses. There are only four chords, but the lyrics, the melody and the performances are what really make this song a hit. We simply put our hearts into it."

Hall's cover will absolutely send chills down your spine.

Video of Lena Hall Obsessed: The Cranberries - “Zombie”

Hall hopes to introduce new listeners to all of the artists that inspired her, including O’Riordan, soon to be followed by covers of Beck, Pink and David Bowie. She said, "My mission is to introduce people to new artists and songs in a way that puts it all on a level playing field. I want to have an active discussion with music lovers and listeners all over the world and define what our music standards are. [Listeners] are asking me to cover artists I haven’t even heard of and, in turn, it is expanding my music knowledge. It’s a win-win situation."

Via Huffington Post