“Little House On The Prairie” Actress Katherine MacGregor Dies At 93

November 15, 2018
Katherine MacGregor, best known for her work as the evil Harriet Oleson on Little House on the Prairie, has passed away.  She was 93.

Her publicist shared the news Tuesday, saying the actress died at the Motion Picture and Television Fund retirement community in Los Angeles.

Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls Wilder on the series, wrote in a touching tribute to MacGregor, “She was outspoken and hilariously funny. A truly gifted actress as she was able to play a despicable character but with so much heart. Her Harriet Oleson was the woman our fans loved to hate. A perfect antagonist.  The thing people outside of our prairie family didn't know, was how loving and nurturing she was with the younger cast.”

I just got word that Katherine MacGregor passed away yesterday. This woman taught me so much... about acting... vintage jewelry... life. She was outspoken and hilariously funny. A truly gifted actress as she was able to play a despicable character but with so much heart. Her Harriet Oleson was the woman our fans loved to hate. A perfect antagonist. The thing people outside of our prairie family didn’t know, was how loving and nurturing she was with the younger cast. I really loved her and I find great comfort knowing that she is at peace and, per her beliefs, her soul has moved on to its next incarnation. Farewell Scottie. I hope with all my heart we meet again next time.

A post shared by Melissa Gilbert (@melissaellengilbertbusfield) on

MacGregor appeared in 152 episodes across all nine season of Little House on The Prairie.

