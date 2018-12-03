Egyptian Actress Faces Five Years In Prison For Wearing "Revealing" Dress On Red Carpet

Egyptian actress Rania Youssef decided on a gorgeous black gown to wear to the closing ceremony of the Cairo International Film Festival last week.

It featured a black bodysuit which was covered in a sheer, beaded overlay that showed off her legs. She looked amazing, but she's now in a little bit of hot water with Egyptian authorities. In fact, Youssef faces a potential five-year prison sentence for what the lawsuit says, "inciting debauchery."

A pair of lawyers filed the lawsuit against the actress. Youssef took to Instagram to apologize to those she offended and angered with the dress. She wrote, "I probably miscalculated when I chose to wear this dress. …It was the first time that I wore it and I did not realize it would spark so much anger. I reaffirm my commitment to the values upon which we were raised in Egyptian society."

The Egypt's Actors Guild said that it intends to investigate and discipline actors who wore "inappropriate" clothing to the ceremony that clashed with the "traditions, values and ethics of society." They said, "Although we absolutely believe in the personal freedom of artists, we appeal to everyone to shoulder their responsibilities toward the fans who appreciate their art and view them as role models. That should compel them to exercise a minimum level of commitment to society's public values."

Youssef is set to stand trail January 12.

