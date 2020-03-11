‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor Shaun Weiss Will Be Released From Jail To Enter Rehab

2020 got off to a rough start for ‘Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss, but it seems things could be turning around for the former child star. According to reports, Weiss will be released from jail on Thursday, and will immediately enter a rehab program. The actor was arrested in January for residential burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Fans were shocked back in January when photos of Weiss surfaced online, looking nothing like many remembered during his acting career. Weiss had apparently hit hard times, as he dealt with legal issues and drug addiction in recent years. Luckily for Weiss, a judge in Yuba County, California, approved a motion to release Weiss from jail, so he can check into a recovery facility.

Shaun Weiss will spend 90 days in a Southern California rehab facility, followed by an intensive outpatient program. The actor is most known for his role as Goldberg in ‘Mighty Ducks’ and Josh Burnbalm in ‘Heavyweights.’ Many fans are showing support for Weiss, in hopes that the beloved actor can return to his former self.

