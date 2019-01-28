Actor Sam Neill Enjoys Morning Yoga With His Pet Pig

First dinosaurs, now pigs.

Sam Neill is best known for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park film franchise. Now, along with acting, the 71-year-old owns the vineyard Two Paddocks, and likes to take advantage of the scenery every morning with a little yoga. Not just any yoga, however. Often Neill, an animal lover, will be joined by one of his many pets. This time, it was his pet pig, who decided to join Neill as he was stretching into an upward facing dog.

Upward facing hog, if you will!

So The Pig and I do our stretching routine together these mornings; we take turns while the other coaches. Here we demonstrate the "Upward Facing Dog". Or "The Cobra" to the Pig. [ he's more Yoga than Pilates.> 'Just 3 more Sam !''Yes coach.' Omm. pic.twitter.com/dM3CvMNdcS — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) January 27, 2019

Neill lives on the Two Paddocks vineyard with a host of other animals, including cows, more pigs, chickens, and ducks.

Via Daily Mail