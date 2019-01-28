Actor Sam Neill Enjoys Morning Yoga With His Pet Pig

January 28, 2019
JT
Sam Neill, Venice Film Festival, 2017

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

First dinosaurs, now pigs.

Sam Neill is best known for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park film franchise.  Now, along with acting, the 71-year-old owns the vineyard Two Paddocks, and likes to take advantage of the scenery every morning with a little yoga.  Not just any yoga, however.  Often Neill, an animal lover, will be joined by one of his many pets.  This time, it was his pet pig, who decided to join Neill as he was stretching into an upward facing dog.

Upward facing hog, if you will!

Neill lives on the Two Paddocks vineyard with a host of other animals, including cows, more pigs, chickens, and ducks.

Via Daily Mail

 

