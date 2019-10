Oscar nominee and "Jackie Brown" star Robert Forster has passed away at the age of 78.

Forster passed at his home in Los Angeles after a long battle with brain cancer.

Robert held several roles over the years in Hollywood since the late 60's including his iconic role in Tarintino's "Jackie Brown" starring alongside Pam Grier.

Video of Jackie Brown | ‘Max Cherry’ (HD) - Pam Grier, Robert Forster | MIRAMAX

He will be missed.

-story via tmz.com