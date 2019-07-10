Actor Rip Torn Dies At The Age Of 88

Actor and native Texan Rip Torn passed away yesterday at the age of 88.

Torn won an Emmy for his work on The Larry Sanders Show, but newer audiences might know him best for his movie roles, including that of Patches O'Houlihan in Dodgeball: A Tue Underdog Story.

Video of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (3/5) Movie CLIP - Dodgeball Training (2004) HD

Torn was born Elmore Rual Torn in Temple, Texas, in 1931. He passed yesterday afternoon inside his home, surrounded by his wife, Amy Wright, and his daughters, Katie Torn and Angelica Page. No cause of death has yet to be given.

Via USA Today