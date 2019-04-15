AC/DC Says They Will “Absolutely” Tour With Brian Johnson Again

Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson left the band in 2016 after doctors warned if he continued touring, he would eventually go completely deaf.

Well, on the heels of the band announcing their intention to record new music, a source close to the band said they will “absolutely” be hitting the road once again with Johnson during an upcoming tour.

Talk show host Eddie Trunk said, “I have sources that have told me that they are absolutely going to tour with Brian back again. That’s all unconfirmed from their camp, but I had it from some reliable sources.”

Trunk also discussed the band’s previous announcement of heading back into the studio, and how this new album could act as a tribute to guitarist Malcolm Young, who passed in late 2017. He said, “I think it’s pretty much a done deal that AC/DC, at the very least, are going to release some sort of record and it’ll be some sort of tribute to [late guitarist] Malcolm [Young], just like Back In Black was a tribute to Bon [Scott]. So I have no doubt about that and I’m pretty confident they’re probably going to do shows as well, but I think at this point it’s pretty much just when they announce it.”

Longtime AC/DC engineer Mike Fraser also teased in an interview that Johnson’s vocals would be featured on the album.

Via Kerrang!