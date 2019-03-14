ABC To Revive Classic Game Shows "Press Your Luck" And "Card Sharks"
March 14, 2019
ABC is reviving two of television's classic '80s game shows!
Press Your Luck and Card Sharks will soon see new life on the network, with pre-production already underway and taping scheduled to begin sometime this spring.
The two shows join Celebrity Family Feud, Match Game, The $100,000 Pyramid, and To Tell the Truth on ABC’s huge roster of resurrected quiz shows.
A launch date has not been set, and the shows are both still looking for hosts.
Via Vulture