ABBA To Record New Music For First Time In 35 Years

A little over a year ago, singer Benny Andersson revealed that he, along with other members of the group ABBA, would be "reuniting" as virtual avatars for a live "entertainment experience."

Now, Andersson has confirmed for the first time in 35 years, the group will be recording and releasing brand new music! In a statement released to social media, Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad wrote "The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday."

The group initially split in 1982 after the group's two married couples got divorced. They previously reunited in 2016 as part of a 50th anniversary celebration in Stockholm, performing on stage for the first time together in 30 years.

Details remain scarce about the new music, but we can expect to hear one of the new songs, "I Still Have Faith In You," in a TV special airing in December.

Via People