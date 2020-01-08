A Travel Company Is Looking For “Theme Park Testers” To Visit Florida For Three Weeks For $3,900

For those in constant search for “the job of a lifetime,” that career opportunity may finally be here. A travel company based in the U.K. is looking to hire a “Theme Park Tester” to spend three weeks visiting “several theme parks throughout Florida.” While usually theme park enthusiasts are spending thousands to visit these places, this job will pay $3,900 to explore these parks.

Ocean Florida, based in Essex, is looking for people to document the rides, attractions, accommodations and food at several amusement parks in Florida. While the company doesn’t specify which parks will be included, their website has sections dedicated to Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando. The position, described as “the job of a lifetime,” will ask those chosen to evaluate the parks “overall experience, including each park’s souvenirs, parades, cuisine, opportunities for photo ops, and, the “thrill factor” of each ride.

“As our professional Florida Theme Park Tester, you will spend three magical weeks in Orlando's most popular theme parks during April/May (depending on availability) and will be tasked with providing essential feedback on each park,” says the job ad. For any amusement park enthusiast, this has to be the perfect job opportunity. Those interested in applying can do so here.

Via Fox News