A ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Script Ended Up On eBay Thanks To One Of The Film’s Actors

When it comes to highly anticipated movies, film secrets are held tightly under wraps with big consequences if anything is revealed. While this mostly applies to Marvel movies, the upcoming Star Wars film is no different, as the ninth and final episode of the Skywalker saga may be one of the most highly anticipated films of all time. Which is why many were surprised when director J.J. Abrams recently revealed a copy of the script somehow ended up of eBay.

.@starwars launched 42 years ago. And 24 days from now, the final chapter will be revealed in theaters! We are THRILLED to have director @jjabrams with us this morning — and he’s sharing an EXCLUSIVE clip from #TheRiseOfSkywalker! pic.twitter.com/gOfUTGWzpW — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2019

With many looking to get any bit of information about ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ before the film is officially released, those involved have done just about everything possible to keep anything about the upcoming movie unknown to the public. Still, Director J.J. Abrams told ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday that a near complete version of the script ended up on eBay. While he didn’t name names, Abrams did reveal it was one of the film’s actors that accidentally caused the crisis.

‘One of our actors — I'm not gonna say which one, I want to, but I won't — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place and it was given to someone who then went to sell it on eBay,’ said Abrams. Luckily, the director said they were able to get the script back before it was sold. While crisis was averted, it would be great to know how that actor explained that mishap to Disney.

Via Mashable