A Restaurant is Selling Emergency Taco Kits That Includes 4 Rolls Of Toilet Paper And 30 Eggs

Guerrilla Tacos Thought Of The Idea As A Way To Help Customers And Staff During COVID-19 Outbreak

March 18, 2020
Tacos

As restaurants have begun to shut down due to the coronavirus, many are looking for ways to help customers who don’t have the proper quarantine supplies. That’s why one Taco spot has decided to start selling emergency taco kits while their doors. Guerrilla Tacos in Los Angeles has gone viral after they began selling their emergency taco kits that include four rolls of toilet paper and 30 eggs.

On Monday, the team at Guerrilla Tacos had a meeting to decide how they can help during these times. They decided to put together emergency food kits, but wanted to keep things fun and homey. The best way to do this was to put together kits that included five pounds of roasted chicken, five pounds of carne asada, a pint of red salsa, a pint of green salsa, tortillas, onions, cilantro, and rice and beans, along with four rolls of toilet paper and 30 eggs.

“It's about keeping us healthy and alive,” said restaurant owner Brittney Valles. The restaurant has already sold 74 kits on their website for $150, and not only do they help feed customers, but the money is going to help employees while they are stuck at home without work. Not only are they helping their community, but they are making sure everyone is getting their taco fix during this time.

