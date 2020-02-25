Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson Are In Talks For A ‘Little Shop Of Horrors” Reboot

Taron Egerton Is Also In Talks, With Billy Porter Already on Board

February 25, 2020
Marvel stars, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, are currently in talks to return to the big screen together, but not in the role you may be expecting. It has been reported that both Evans and Johansson may star in the remake of the 1986 classic ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’ Actor Taron Egerton is also in discussion to join the cast, with Billy Porter already signed up for the film.

Greg Berlanti is set to direct the reboot of the 1986 cult classic film turned Broadway musical. Evans will play the role of dentist Orin Scrivello, with Johansson reportedly in talks to portray the role of Aubrey. This project would reunite the two, who previously worked together in ‘Captain America’ and ‘The Avengers.’

Warner Bros. is the studio behind the ‘Little Shop of Horrors reboot, and have reportedly been courting the actors since last fall. There is still no official release date for the project, but fans are already excited to see what this cast would bring to the classic film. Hopefully Chris Evans is ready to show off his singing skills.

Via The Hollywood Reporter

