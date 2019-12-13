A Graphic Novel Chronicling The Life And Career Of David Bowie Is Coming In 2020

If there’s one thing David Bowie showed throughout his life and career, it’s that he knew how to be different. While fans await a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ style biopic about the artist, that’s approved by Bowie’s family, a new way to honor his life will be out in 2020, and it’s definitely different. A graphic novel titled ‘BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns, & Moonage Daydreams’ will be hitting stores just in time for what would have been Bowie’s 73rd birthday.

Available January 7th, 2020 ‘BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns, & Moonage Daydreams’ will dive into the life and career of David Bowie. Written by Mike Allred and Steve Horton, with illustrations by Mike and Laura Allred, the graphic novel will show to rise of Bowie, paralleled with the rise of his alter ego, Ziggy Stardust. The graphic novel will also feature a forward from famed author, Neil Gaiman.

Not much is known yet about the storyline of the David Bowie graphic novel, but an online description reads, “As the Spiders from Mars slowly implode, Bowie wrestles with his Ziggy persona. The outcome of this internal conflict will change not only David Bowie, but also, the world.” For any fan of David Bowie, this obscure dive into the artist’s life and career is a must read, and one Bowie would definitely approve of.

