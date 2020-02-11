A ‘CSI’ Reboot Is Reportedly In The Works At CBS

It appears CBS is trying to get into the reboot game, and is doing so with one of their most popular shows ever. It is being reported that a 'CSI' reboot is currently in the works at the show’s original network. Not much is known about the potential reboot, but CBS is hoping to release the event series for the show’s 20th anniversary.

‘CSI’ Event Series Revival in Development at CBS https://t.co/n5nNQoeuyl — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

'CSI' ran on CBS from 2000-2015 and became the one of the networks most popular shows worldwide, often being called the most watched show in the world. Now, the series may be coming back as an event series, however the project is currently in early development, and no cast members are currently attached.

Original series creator Anthony Zuiker and executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer are in talks to return, and Jason Tracey is expected to write the script. Even if viewers are tired of reboots, fans of 'CSI' are excited, as this will add to the show that launched three different spin offs; ‘CSI: Miami,’ ‘CSI: New York,’ and ‘CSI: Cyber.’ No deal is in place yet, but if everything goes as planned, a 'CSI' reboot will be here by October.

Via Variety