Woman Celebrates 93rd Birthday By "Getting Arrested" For The First Time

A 93-year-old woman in Maine was arrested on her birthday. Granted, she did ask for the small favor as a present.

Anne Dumont arranged the meeting between the Augusta Police Department and her mother, Simone, who loves the police, and says COPS is her favorite television show. Anne wrote on Facebook, "She goes on about how the police have the worse job and what they have to deal with, and she wondered what it was like to be arrested and sit in the back seat."

On July 7th, Simone got her wish.

Officer Paul Doody of the Augusta Police Department, whom Simone now refers to as "her cop" gently arrested Simone, and let her sit in the back of his patrol vehicle.

The Augusta Police Department wrote on Facebook they were "very proud to have been invited" to celebrate Simone's 93rd birthday."

Via NY Post