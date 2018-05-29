9-Year-Old Opens Lemonade Stand To Raise Money For Sick Brother, Earns $6,000 In Two Hours

9-year-old South Carolina boy Andrew Emery wanted to help his parents take care of his little brother Dylan in any way possible.

An infant, Dylan suffers from Krabbe disease, a rare neurological condition that, unfortunately, can sometimes prove to be lethal. Andrew thought the best way to help his family would be to open a lemonade stand. So for two hours last Saturday, he sold lemonade and #TeamDylan shirts at Southern Wheels, a used truck dealership in Greenwood, South Carolina.

He raised $5,860!

The money will be added to the $1,300 that was raised at a benefit concert the day before, and to $5,600 earned from a GoFundMe site created for Dylan, of which you can still donate to!

Andrew told the Index-Journal of Greenwood, "I'm gonna spend it on doctor's bills and stuff, and buy him a teddy bear, too. I just want to help Dylan. He's my baby brother."

Andrew's mother said he's always been "thrilled" to have a baby brother. She said, "It's really hard to explain to a 9-year-old what's happening. From the minute he found out he was going to be a big brother, he was in love with it. I see every day that he's special, and now everybody else can, too."

