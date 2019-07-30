84% Of Beaches Examined In Texas Are So Filled With Poop, Swimming Might Make You Sick

July 30, 2019
There’s still plenty of time to head out to the beach this summer, though you might want to take a close look at what beach you plan to visit.

A recent study published in Environmental Health found that of the 167 beaches tested, 141 were found to have pollution levels high enough to get swimmers sick.  

The worst beach in Texas was Corpus Christi's Cole Park-Site 3, which had high levels of fecal matter enough to be risky for swimmers on 52 of the 64 days on which it was tested. Ten additional sites in Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located, were risky for swimmers on at least one of the four days they were tested.

Environment Texas, who conducted the report, recommends that Texas and its municipalities dramatically step up infrastructure investment to fix aging sewage systems, and invest in environmentally friendly solutions, in order cut down releases of harmful material. Jen Schmerling, deputy director of the Environment Texas Research and Policy Center, said, “Swimming at the beach is a prime summertime joy for so many Texans, but clearly we have more work to do to make sure water at all our beaches is safe.  We must invest in water infrastructure that prevents pollution to ensure that America’s waterways are safe for swimming.”

Via San Antonio Current

