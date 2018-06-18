83-Year-Old Husband Learns To Apply Makeup For Wife Who's Losing Her Vision
Des and Mona Manahan have been married for 56 years.
Unfortunately, Mona, at the age of 82, is beginning to lose her eyesight. Having trouble putting on her makeup, husband-of-the-year Des, 83, took it upon himself to learn to apply the makeup for her. It began sort of as a joke when Mona began taking cosmetics lessons at a local department store. Des would joke that he could apply the makeup better than her, so he started, and found that he enjoyed it. Des began attending the classes as well, everything from applying blush and lipstick to experimenting with different products and techniques.
Des and Mona have attracted all sorts of attention, even from celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic who upon seeing them wrote on Instagram, "My heart felt so full seeing them there in front of me."
A few months ago I heard the story of Des & Mona, a couple from Ireland. Mona began losing her eyesight and her husband Des began taking makeup lessons at Benefit Ireland with @rosieodriscoll74 so he could learn to apply her makeup for her ♥️♥️ I called my manager and told her i wanted to invite Des, Mona and Rosie to #TheMasterClass and we had to make it happen. Big thanks to @benefit_ire for helping me to make this possible. My heart felt so full seeing them there in front of me. My highlight of #TheMasterClass London and of the year ♥️ ♥️♥️♥️ #TrueLove #benefitireland
The couple is bemused by all the attention they're receiving, but Des is still unfailingly modest about his skills. He recently told Today, "We're not trying to look like 30-year-olds or 40-year-olds or 50-year-olds. We both love each other as we are at 83 and 82, which I think is enough."
Via Today