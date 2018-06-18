83-Year-Old Husband Learns To Apply Makeup For Wife Who's Losing Her Vision

Des and Mona Manahan have been married for 56 years.

Unfortunately, Mona, at the age of 82, is beginning to lose her eyesight. Having trouble putting on her makeup, husband-of-the-year Des, 83, took it upon himself to learn to apply the makeup for her. It began sort of as a joke when Mona began taking cosmetics lessons at a local department store. Des would joke that he could apply the makeup better than her, so he started, and found that he enjoyed it. Des began attending the classes as well, everything from applying blush and lipstick to experimenting with different products and techniques.

Video of My 84-year-old husband now does my make-up - BBC News

Des and Mona have attracted all sorts of attention, even from celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic who upon seeing them wrote on Instagram, "My heart felt so full seeing them there in front of me."

The couple is bemused by all the attention they're receiving, but Des is still unfailingly modest about his skills. He recently told Today, "We're not trying to look like 30-year-olds or 40-year-olds or 50-year-olds. We both love each other as we are at 83 and 82, which I think is enough."

Via Today