This 83-Year-Old Great Grandmother Is The World's Oldest Lingerie Model

Dorrie Jacobson is an 83-year-old former former Playboy Playmate who spends her days as a fashion blogger living in Las Vegas.

Now, the Great Grandmother has a new goal in life, and she is shedding her clothes to do achieve it. Jacobson is trying to prove that aging can be graceful and sexy, so she regularly poses in black lingerie, other figure-hugging undergarments, and even her old Playboy bunny costume. Jacobson told Caters News Agency, "I wanted to do something to combat ageism. I didn't’t see older women being represented. It also makes me feel self-confident."

Of course, Jacobson has received TONS of positive feedback for her body-positive photos. One person wrote, "You are the embodiment of powerful women," and Jacobson has no plans to stop anytime soon. She said, "We do not have an expiration date. I have always reinvented myself over the years. It keeps me young."

Via New York Post